Eagles activate star rookie Landon Dickerson off the NFI list ahead of final cuts

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
As the Eagles work to trim their roster down to 53-players, Mike Garafalo broke some huge news, revealing that Landon Dickerson will be on the 53-man roster.

The former FSU star and second-round pick will be activated off the NFI list and cleared to practice with the team as they advance towards the regular-season opener.

The most recent winner of the Rimington Award (nation’s top center) last year, Dickerson was a unanimous first-team All-America selection.

