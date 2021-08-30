Eagles activate star rookie Landon Dickerson off the NFI list ahead of final cuts

The #Eagles are activating rookie C/G Landon Dickerson off the NFI list ahead of final cuts, source says. The second-rounder, coming back from a torn ACL at Alabama, is now eligible to practice. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2021

As the Eagles work to trim their roster down to 53-players, Mike Garafalo broke some huge news, revealing that Landon Dickerson will be on the 53-man roster.

The former FSU star and second-round pick will be activated off the NFI list and cleared to practice with the team as they advance towards the regular-season opener.

The most recent winner of the Rimington Award (nation’s top center) last year, Dickerson was a unanimous first-team All-America selection.

