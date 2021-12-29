Eagles activate Ryan Kerrigan, three others from COVID-19 list

Eagles activate four players from COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles activated four players from the Reserve-COVID list Wednesday, which means they’ll be available for the critical game Sunday against Washington in Landover, Md.

Coming off the COVID list were defensive ends Ryan Kerrigan and Tarron Jackson and offensive tackles Andre Dillard and Le’Raven Clark.

None are starters, but Kerrigan and Jackson are both in the regular defensive rotation.

Remaining in protocol are linebacker and special teamer Shaun Bradley, defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerback and special teamer Andre Chachere and two practice squad players – receiver John Hightower and tight end Noah Togiai.

Dillard had been in the protocol since last Monday, Clark since last Wednesday, Kerrigan since Thursday and Jackson only since this past Monday. Dillard missed the last two games. Clark and Kerrigan missed the win over the Giants.

The NFL has revised its policies concerning players who test positive, allowing them to return to action sooner than they were previously able to if they are asymptomatic.

The only Eagles starters who have missed regular-season games while in the NFL’s COVID protocol are Dallas Goedert (Buccaneers) and Landon Dickerson (Washington).

