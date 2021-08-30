Eagles activate Rodney McLeod off the active PUP list ahead of final cuts
Big day for the Eagles: OL Landon Dickerson has been activated from Non-Football Injury list and Rodney McLeod has been activated from the Active/PUP list.
Both will be on the roster Week 1.
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 30, 2021
The Eagles spent most of the training camp avoiding serious injury and as the team works towards the season opener at Atlanta, two more players are returning.
Along with Landon Dickerson, star safety Rodney McLeod has also been activated off of the PUP list ahead of roster cuts.
A team captain, McLeod has started all 66 regular-season and playoff games that he’s played in since joining the Eagles in 2016.
Both players are eligible to begin practicing. The Eagles have to get to the league-mandated 53-player limit by Tuesday at 4 PM.
