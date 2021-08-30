Eagles activate Rodney McLeod, Landon Dickerson

The Eagles have to make moves to get down to the 53-player limit by Tuesday afternoon, but none of them will involve center Landon Dickerson or safety Rodney McLeod.

The team announced on Monday that Dickerson has been activated from the non-football injury list and that McLeod is off of the physically unable to perform list. If the players did not get activated by the deadline, they would have been ineligible to play or practice for the first six weeks of the regular season.

Dickerson tore his ACL at Alabama last season, but the Eagles still took him in the second round of this year’s draft. McLeod also tore his ACL while playing for the Eagles last season.

Both players practiced on Monday and will be working to get themselves in playing shape over the next two weeks.

