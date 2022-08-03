The Eagles will be getting another tight end on the field at training camp.

The team announced on Wednesday that Richard Rodgers has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Rodgers was placed on the list after reporting to camp on June 27.

Rodgers has spent parts of the last four seasons with the NFC East club, including a three-game stint after initially signing to the practice squad last year. He has 27 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns in 25 overall appearances with the team.

Dallas Goedert is the top tight end in Philadelphia. Rodgers joins Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Noah Togiai, and coverted wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on the active roster with Tyree Jackson still on the PUP list.

Eagles activate Richard Rodgers from PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk