Eagles to activate RB Miles Sanders off of injured reserve

Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders is being activated off IR today after missing the past three games with an ankle injury, per league source. Sanders is expected to play Sunday vs. the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2021

The Eagles’ most explosive player is back in the lineup, as the team announced Miles Sanders has been activated off of injured reserve.

Sanders missed games against the Lions, Chargers, and Broncos after suffering an ankle injury early in the loss to the Raiders.

With Sanders out, Philadelphia has gone 2-1 while leading the NFL with 124 rushing attempts and the team is No. 2 in rushes by running backs. With Sanders in the lineup the first seven weeks, the Eagles were No. 26 in the NFL in runs and last in the NFL in rushes by running backs.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said Sanders is the guy going forward, and it’ll be imperative for Philadelphia to embrace the same run-first approach with him back in the lineup.

