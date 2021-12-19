Eagles activate Quez Watkins from COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have activated wide receiver Quez Watkins from the COVID-19 reserve list, which means they'll be at full strength for their rescheduled game against the Washington Football Team Tuesday evening at the Linc.

Watkins was placed on the COVID list this past Monday. The NFL this past week altered its protocols, allowing players who test positive to return to action if their viral load measures below a rate in which they would be considered contagious.

Watkins, a sixth-round pick last year, has started 10 of 13 games and is the Eagles’ second-leading receiver behind DeVonta Smith, with 31 catches for 491 yards and a 15.8 average. Smith and Watkins are the Eagles’ only receivers averaging more than 16 yards per game. Watkins is one of only three players on the roster who’s gotten at least 15 offensive snaps in all 13 games. The others are Smith and Jason Kelce.

The Eagles also activated practice squad running back Jason Huntley from the COVID list. Huntley has been with the Eagles the last two years, on the 53-man roster last year and the practice squad this year. He has five career rushing attempts.

Only two Eagles players have missed games this season after positive COVID tests. Dallas Goedert missed the Bucs game, and backup offensive lineman Sua Opeta missed the Carolina and Tampa games.

The Eagles now have no players on the COVID list.

Washington Football Team still has 16 players on the COVID list, down from a high of 23 late last week, which precipitated the NFL to move the game from Sunday to Tuesday.