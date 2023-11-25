Eagles activate Quez Watkins among roster moves for Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have activated wide receiver Quez Watkins for their game against the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Watkins, 25, has missed the last five games on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. The Eagles’ WR3 has played in just three games all season.

In addition to activating Watkins, the Eagles also elevated LB Ben VanSumeren and TE Noah Togiai for the Bills game.

The Eagles came into the 2023 season with Watkins as their third wide receiver and he played a lot in the two games he’s been healthy this season. But he just hasn’t been on the field much. The Eagles now have six wide receivers on their active roster. In addition to Watkins, the Eagles have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, Julio Jones and Britain Covey.

In three games this season, Watkins has just 4 catches for 21 yards. He’s a couple years removed from his best NFL season. In 2021, Watkins caught 43 passes for 647 yards and a touchdown. Last year was a disappointing season for Watkins that ended with a drop in Super Bowl LVII.

Without Watkins, neither Zaccheaus or even Jones has separated themselves as the Eagles’ third receiver option.

The Eagles have activated VanSumeren in each of the last three weeks. This is his final elevation. Practice squad players are allowed to be activated just three times per season.

Meanwhile, Togiai has been elevated because the Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra for this game. That means against the Bills, the Eagles will have Jack Stoll, Albert Okwuegbunam and Togiai as their tight ends.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube