Eagles activate practice windows for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn

The Eagles on Wednesday activated 21-day practice windows for starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn.

This is a big step toward their returns to game action.

Gardner-Johnson, 25, suffered a lacerated kidney against the Packers back on Nov. 27 and has been on Injured Reserve since Dec. 3.

While there’s no guarantee Gardner-Johnson will be able to return to game action for Week 18 against the Giants, getting back on the practice field is a big step. And it at least gives plenty of hope that he’ll be ready for the playoffs.

“Chauncey, as far as what he's been able to do, again, you have to rest that (injury),” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday. “That's not something that you can be there and do a lot with. But with these last two weeks, he has been able to ramp it up.

“When it is time for him to go, he'll be ready to go physically, not just the injury healed I'm saying, but physically be ready to go. So, he's worked really hard at that the last couple weeks, but he did have to take it easy early on because that was part of the healing process for him.”

Before suffering that lacerated kidney, Gardner-Johnson had been playing at a high level playing the safety position. In his previous three years in New Orleans, Gardner-Johnson has been a nickel cornerback.

In 11 games with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions. Even after missing the last five games, Gardner-Johnson is still tied for the league lead in interceptions. Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tariq Woolen also have six picks.

The Eagles will have an interesting decision to make when Gardner-Johnson returns. Because nickel corner Avonte Maddox has a toe injury and is out indefinitely; we’ve recently seen Maddox in a walking boot. The Eagles can simply leave backup Josiah Scott at the nickel or they could get CJGJ some snaps at his former position.

If the Eagles were to move CJGJ at times, then undrafted rookie safety Reed Blankenship would take the field. Blankenship has been a nice surprise this season.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon didn’t shoot down the idea of playing Gardner-Johnson at the nickel either.

“When Chauncey is ready to get back and play,” Gannon said, “we'll evaluate who's up and who's down and what our guys can do and try to set up the game plan and put our guys in the best spots to play winning football for us.

“That's one of the reasons we like versatile players, because the more you can do typically the better. We have a very versatile room, and we'll make that decision as we get going."

Quinn, meanwhile joined the Eagles in a mid-season trade, but hasn’t had a big impact yet. But with Josh Sweat’s availability up in the air with a neck injury, the Eagles might need Quinn.