Eagles activate practice window for safety Will Parks and other roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon activated the 21-day practice window for Will Parks, which means the safety and Philly native is a big step closer to making his Eagles debut.

That was just one of several moves the Eagles made on Tuesday. They also waived DB Grayland Arnold and DE Casey Toohill. And also protected practice squad players TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley.

But the biggest news is about Parks.

Parks, 26, was a pretty important free agent acquisition this offseason but began the 2020 season on Injured Reserve after suffering a hamstring injury late in training camp.

For the last couple weeks, Parks has been seen on the practice fields working with a trainer but now he’ll actually be back at practice starting Wednesday.

According to the new rules in 2020, players need to spend just three weeks (they must miss three games) on IR before they are eligible to return. Parks was on IR for five weeks.

It’s important to note that just because the three-week practice window will open this week, there’s no guarantee Parks will be ready to play on Sunday against the Ravens. Within three weeks, the Eagles will have to decide whether to activate Parks or put him on IR for the rest of the season.

Parks wasn’t expected to be a starter at safety this season — the Eagles have Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills — but he was expected to play a huge role. That expectation is still there once he returns, especially after the Eagles have dealt with cornerback injuries that have forced Mills back to corner.

As far as the other moves, by waiving Arnold and Toohill, the Eagles are exposing them to waivers, which is somewhat dangerous. Arnold was one of their most notable UDFA signings and Toohill was a seventh-round pick. If they clear waivers, expect the Eagles to re-sign them to the practice squad.