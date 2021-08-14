Eagles activate OT Le’Raven Clark from PUP List
Roster Moves: Eagles have activated T Le’Raven Clark from Active/PUP. The team also waived WR Adrian Killins and TE Caleb Wilson. pic.twitter.com/9T9C4jZ5bX
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 14, 2021
The Eagles just added more depth to their offensive line, activating offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark off the PUP list.
Philadelphia also waived wide receiver Adrian Killins and tight end Caleb Wilson, as the Eagles work to get their roster down to the 85-player limit by Tuesday, August 17.
Clark spent his first five years playing with the Indianapolis Colts, and in 2020, he appeared in 148 offensive snaps over 12 games, and he made starts at both the right and left tackle before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.
