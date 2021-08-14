Eagles activate OT Le’Raven Clark from PUP List

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles just added more depth to their offensive line, activating offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark off the PUP list.

Philadelphia also waived wide receiver Adrian Killins and tight end Caleb Wilson, as the Eagles work to get their roster down to the 85-player limit by Tuesday, August 17.

Clark spent his first five years playing with the Indianapolis Colts, and in 2020, he appeared in 148 offensive snaps over 12 games, and he made starts at both the right and left tackle before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

List

Stock Up, Stock Down from Eagles 24-16 preseason loss to Steelers

Related

NFL Network set to unveil 'The Top 100 Players of 2021'

CBS Sports names the Eagles as a potential landing spot for Saints star WR

Eagles WR depth chart: Quez Watkins set to make things difficult for Greg Ward

Eagles set to induct Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas into their Hall of Fame

Where the Eagles land in an ESPN ranking of the NFL's worst-to-first candidates

Recommended Stories