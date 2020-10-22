Eagles activate Matt Pryor off COVID-19 list, put Zach Ertz on IR

Eagles make a flurry of moves before facing Giants on Thursday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Thursday activated offensive lineman Matt Pryor off of the COVID-19 reserve list and placed Zach Ertz on Injured Reserve to create the roster spot.

The Eagles also signed recently released Jamon Brown to the practice squad and elevated him and DT T.Y. McGill for tonight’s game.

Pryor was placed on the COVID-19 list last week despite never testing positive for COVID-19. He had close contact with someone who did test positive and he missed the Ravens game. In his place, Brown started at right guard and played poorly enough to get cut.

Doug Pederson wasn’t very clear about who the starters will be at guard against the Giants but made sure to point out on Wednesday that Pryor missed the week of practice. And by Pederson’s mentioning left and right guard, it seems possible the Eagles might switch up their OL, going with Nate Herbig at right guard and Sua Opeta and left guard. They also have Brown, but he was awful four days ago. We’ll find out soon.

Before his injury, Pryor had been the weak link on the offensive line but having him on Thursday will help depth. If he’s not starting, he’s likely the top backup no matter who goes down. That includes Lane Johnson (ankle), who is going to try to play at right tackle.

Ertz suffered an ankle injury during the Ravens game that is reportedly a high ankle sprain. He’ll now miss at least three games and probably more. NFL Network on Thursday reported that Ertz will miss 4-6 weeks.

The earliest Ertz will be allowed to return is Week 11 against the Browns. With the bye week during that span, that would give Ertz four weeks to heal. That’s a possibility.

Even before the injury, this had been a down season for Ertz. After publicly discussing his contract before the season, Ertz had been on pace for the worst season of his carer. Through six games, Ertz has 24 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown. Those are shockingly bad numbers for a guy who has been the Eagles’ best and most consistent target in recent seasons.

McGill will take the place of Malik Jackson (quad) who has already been ruled out. And Brown will provide some guard depth, but he shouldn’t be the starter after how much of a disaster he was against the Ravens. The Eagles protected rookie Prince Tega Wanogho earlier in the week but Brown is elevated over him.

As a reminder, here are the players the Eagles ruled out on Wednesday:

T Jack Driscoll (ankle)

TE Zach Ertz (ankle)

DT Malik Jackson (quadricep)

WR Alshon Jeffery (calf, foot)

RB Miles Sanders (knee)

S K'Von Wallace (shoulder)