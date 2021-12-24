Eagles activate LG Landon Dickerson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Roster Moves: Eagles have activated OL Landon Dickerson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/KTVzAq67U4
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 24, 2021
The Eagles got a key piece to their offense back with the news that Landon Dickerson has been activated from the Reserve-COVID-19 list.
Dickerson, the team’s highly-touted second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had started 10 games at left guard prior to Tuesday night’s win over Washington.
Sua Opeta was solid in Dickerson’s place at left guard as the Eagles logged 238 rushing yards in the 27-17 win over Washington.
Backups, Le’Raven Clark and Andre Dillard remain on the list.
