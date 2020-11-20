Eagles activate LG Isaac Seumalo from injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles will have Isaac Seumalo back in the starting lineup for Sunday’s matchup against the Browns after the team activated the left guard off of injured reserve.
Roster Move: #Eagles have activated G Isaac Seumalo to the 53-man roster. Seumalo was a full participant in practice and is set to play at Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Ux3SLYdevA
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2020
Seumalo is expected to return to his starting left guard spot along the offensive line for the Eagles’ game Sunday at Cleveland, as backup guard Sua Opeta has struggled in recent weeks.
Seumalo missed the last six games because of a knee injury suffered against the Rams in Week 2.
