The Eagles will be able to start working with tackle Le'Raven Clark in practice.

Clark was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp as he continued to work his way back from last year’s torn Achilles tendon. That work has progressed to the point that the Eagles made the decision to activate him on Saturday.

Clark was a Colts third-round pick in 2016 and he started 15 of the 47 games he played with the AFC South team.

In addition to announcing Clark’s activation, the Eagles also announced that they have waived wide receiver Adrian Killins and tight end Caleb Wilson. Those moves start the Eagles in direction of the 85-player limit they have to hit by 4 p.m. ET on August 17.

Eagles activate Le’Raven Clark, waive two players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk