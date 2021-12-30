Eagles activate LB Shaun Bradley from COVID-19 list

Eagles get another key player back from COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Thursday morning activated another player from their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This time, they’re getting back linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley.

Bradley, 24, went on the list on Christmas Day and missed Sunday’s game against the Giants. But the Eagles will get him back for this Sunday’s game in Washington.

While he rarely plays on defense, Bradley has become a huge part of the Eagles’ special teams unit and was even named a Pro Bowl alternate. Bradley leads the Eagles with 11 special teams tackles and is third in special teams snaps behind just Andre Chachere and Zech McPhearson.

While the Eagles get Bradley back now, they’re still without Chachere, who remains on the COVID list. He’s their top gunner.

Bradley comes off the COVID list a day after the Eagles activated Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark, Tarron Jackson and Ryan Kerrigan.

With Bradley off the list, the Eagles have four players remaining on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including two from the active roster and two on the practice squad: Derek Barnett, Chachere, Noah Togiai, John Hightower.

