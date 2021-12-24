Eagles activate Landon Dickerson off COVID list

Landon Dickerson activated off Reserve-COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles activated rookie left guard Landon Dickerson off the Reserve-COVID-19 list Friday, which means he'll be able to play Sunday against the Giants.

Dickerson was placed on the COVID list on Sunday and missed the Eagles-Washington game. Dickerson had started the previous 11 games -- two at right guard and then nine in a row at left guard. Sua Opeta started in Dickerson's place at left guard against Washington.

Dickerson, a 2nd-round pick out of Alabama, has played at an increasingly high level throughout the season, and his run blocking is one of the reasons the Eagles have rushed for at least 175 yards in seven straight games, the longest streak in the NFL in 36 years.

The Eagles have stayed away from major COVID outbreaks at the NovaCare Complex so far this year.

Other than Dickerson, they lost Opeta for two games earlier in the season (that he would have only played special teams in), Quez Watkins missed the Giants game and Dallas Goedert missed the Tampa game.

The Eagles currently have only three backups on the COVID list: offensive tackles Le'Raven Clark and Andre Dillard and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan.

Head coach Nick Sirianni also remains in COVID protocol, and his availability for the Eagles-Giants game Sunday at the Linc remains up in the air.

The NFL last week changed the way players can return to action. Instead of relying on two negative tests 24 hours apart, players can return to their teams even if they're still testing positive if their level of contagion is below a threshold in which they are no longer considered contagious.

