Eagles activate K’Von Wallace, promote Jordan Howard and Richard Rodgers

Word on Friday was that Eagles running back Miles Sanders would go on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries and the move became official on Saturday.

The Eagles announced that Sanders went on injured reserve and safety K'Von Wallace has been activated from the list. They also promoted running back Jordan Howard and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice sqaud for their game against the Lions.

Wallace has been out since injuring his shoulder in a Week Three loss to the Cowboys. He had six tackles while starting two of the first three games of the season.

Howard has not played any regular season games this season, but has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles over the last two years. He joins Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott as backfield options for Philly.

Rodgers appeared in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and has made 23 overall appearances for the Eagles since the start of the 2018 season.

