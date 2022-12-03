Eagles activate Jordan Davis, put C.J. Gardner-Johnson on IR

The Eagles will have defensive tackle Jordan Davis back for Sunday’s game, but they’ll be without safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for at least the next four games.

Davis has been activated from injured reserve ahead of the Eagles’ matchup with the Titans. He missed the last four games with an ankle injury.

The Eagles opened a spot for Davis by placing Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve. Gardner-Johnson lacerated his kidney in last Sunday’s win over the Packers and he had already been ruled out for this weekend.

Gardner-Johnson will be eligible to return in Week 17 against the Saints, who traded him to the Eagles before the start of the season.

The Eagles also elevated linebacker Christian Elliss from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

