The Eagles confirmed a report that defensive end Robert Quinn would go on injured reserve Tuesday as part of announcement concerning a series of roster moves.

One of those moves involved the return of another defensive end to the 53-man roster. The team activated Janarius Robinson from the injured reserve list.

Robinson was signed off of the Vikings’ practice squad in October and went on injured reserve in November without appearing in any games. The 2021 Vikings fourth-round pick spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

The Eagles waived safety Andre Chachere off the active roster. He had five tackles in seven appearances for the NFC East leaders.

Defensive tackle Anthony Rush, cornerback Javelin Guidry, and wide receiver Kawaan Baker were all released from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.

Eagles activate Janarius Robinson, waive Andre Chachere originally appeared on Pro Football Talk