Eagles activate Jack Driscoll, Josiah Scott from Injured Reserve

Jack Driscoll, Josiah Scott activated off Injured Reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles activated Jack Driscoll and Josiah Scott off Injured Reserve Saturday, which means they’re both eligible to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Driscoll and Scott have both been on Injured Reserve since Sept. 2, Driscoll with a pectoral strain and Scott with a hamstring injury. Both spent the minimum three weeks on IR.

The Eagles’ roster was at 51, so they don’t have to make corresponding moves to clear space on the 53-man roster.

Driscoll is a valuable and versatile offensive lineman who started four games at right tackle as a rookie but can also play guard. Driscoll missed the last three games of last year with a knee injury, so he hasn’t played in a regular-season game since the win over the Saints last Dec. 13.

With starting guards Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo both on Injured Reserve, there’s a chance Driscoll could start at one guard spot against the Chiefs opposite rookie Landon Dickerson. Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta are other guard options.

The Eagles acquired Scott, a 22-year-old cornerback, in a May trade with the Jaguars that sent cornerback Jameson Houston and a 2023 6th-round pick to Jacksonville. Scott played in six games as a rookie last year with the Jags, getting 80 snaps on defense.

Scott and Driscoll were both 4th-round picks last year, Scott at No. 137 and Driscoll at 145.