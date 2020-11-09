Eagles activate Isaac Seumalo's practice window

Good injury news for another Eagles offensive lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If all goes well, the Eagles will be getting another offensive lineman back very soon.

The Eagles on Monday morning opened the practice window for left guard Isaac Seumalo, who’s been out for two months with a knee injury.

Seumalo got hurt during the Eagles’ Week 2 loss to the Rams and went on Injured Reserve on Sept. 21. He’s been eligible to return since Week 6 but is only now close enough to practice.

The Eagles now have 21 days to activate Seumalo to the 53-man roster, but if all goes well he would likely play against the Browns a week from Sunday if not the Giants this coming weekend.

With Jason Peters already back after missing four games and Lane Johnson expected back possibly for the Giants on Sunday, the Eagles’ offensive line would be as close to fully healthy as it's been all year.

The Eagles have used seven different starting offensive lines in eight games and started two left tackles, three left guards, three right guards and three right tackles. And that doesn’t even include Andre Dillard and Brandon Brooks, who got hurt before the season began.

All-Pro center Jason Kelce has started all eight games.

Matt Pryor initially replaced Seumalo when he got hurt against the Rams, but Nate Herbig started five of the six games Seumalo has missed, with Sua Opeta starting against the Giants when Herbig moved to right guard.

When Seumalo returns — assuming the Eagles don’t lose any more linemen, which is a big assumption — he would presumably return to left guard and Herbig would move back to right guard. That's the line that started the Rams game.

If Johnson isn’t able to play Sunday, the Eagles are hopeful backup right tackle Jack Driscoll would be available to start.

Seumalo was the Eagles' third-round pick in 2016. The Eagles have only 12 players left from 2016 but five of them are offensive linemen — Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Johnson and Brooks.

