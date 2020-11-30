Eagles activate Genard Avery off IR, elevate 2 others vs. Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Monday afternoon made a trio of roster moves ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Seahawks.

The biggest of the bunch is that they have activated defensive end Genard Avery from IR. They also elevated TE Caleb Wilson and DT T.Y. McGill off the practice squad.

Avery, 25, has been on IR since Oct. 30 with an elbow injury. The Eagles just activated his practice window last week. With Avery in the mix tonight, the Eagles will dress five defensive ends.

Avery has played just six games this season. He has 1 1/2 sacks that came in the first three weeks of the season.

This is the second time Wilson has been elevated this season. He will serve as the third tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers for this game. Zach Ertz (ankle) was still not ready to come off IR.

Players can be elevated to the game day roster just twice per season but the Eagles have found a loophole this year because there are elevations for COVID-19 replacements. With J.J. Arcega-Whiteside still on the COVID-19 list, the Eagles elevated DT T.Y. McGill again.

McGill, 28, has already played in four games this season. This is his fifth elevation. He has played 14-16 snaps in each of his games this year.

