Eagles activate DE Genard Avery from Injured Reserve for game vs. the Seahawks

Glenn Erby
The Eagles announced three roster moves on Monday ahead of tonight’s kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pass rusher Genard Avery is returning to the lineup after being activated from the reserve/injured list.

Avery was placed on Injured Reserve with an elbow injury on October 30. A reserve pass rusher, Avery has six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and six QB hits in 2020 and he’ll be asked to provide an immense amount of pressure on Russell Wilson.

