The Eagles are getting some significant depth back as they begin their practice week.

The club has activated offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark, offensive tackle Andre Dillard, defensive end Tarron Jackson, and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan off the COVID-19 list.

Of the four players, Dillard is the only one to start games this year for the Eagles. Clark has also appeared in three contests. But Jackson and Kerrigan have played rotational roles on Philadelphia’s defensive front in 2021.

Currently the NFC’s No. 7 seed at 8-7, the Eagles will play Washington on the road this week.

Eagles activate four off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk