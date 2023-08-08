Eagles activate WR Devon Allen

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has cleared the hurdle of the non-football injury list.

The Eagles announced that they activated Allen from the list on Tuesday, which makes him eligible to practice for the first time since the start of training camp. They also signed wide receiver Johnny King and waived tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid.

Allen withdrew from the 110 meter hurdles at the USATF Championships in July after hurting his calf. Allen ran the event in the last two Olympics and was trying to qualify for this year's World Championships, but won't have to make a call about leaving Eagles camp to compete in that event after his withdrawal.

Allen spent last season on the Eagles' practice squad. King was undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State this year and he was cut by the Colts last week.