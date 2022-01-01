Eagles activate Derek Barnett from COVID reserve list

Defensive end Derek Barnett is back on the Eagles’ active roster.

Barnett was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on December 27, but the team activated him on Sunday. That means Barnett will be able to make his 16th start of the season against Washington on Sunday.

Barnett had 44 tackles and two sacks in his first 15 starts.

The Eagles also promoted defensive end Cameron Malveaux and linebacker JaCoby Stevens from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Malveaux had a tackle and two quarterback hits against the Giants last weekend while Stevens has not appeared in a game after joining the team as a sixth-round pick this spring.

