Eagles activate Derek Barnett from COVID-19 list

The Eagles will have Derek Barnett when they face Washington on Sunday afternoon at FedExField.

Barnett was activated off the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon, meaning he’s good to go for Sunday’s game. Barnett went on the list Monday but was able to clear.

Barnett, 25, has started all 15 games this season. He has 2 sacks, 44 tackles and 11 QB hits.

In addition to activating Barnett, the Eagles also elevated DE Cameron Malveaux and LB JaCoby Stevens from the practice squad. They also signed K Matt McCrane to their practice squad as an emergency option.

And then they also placed WR KeeSean Johnson and CB Craig James on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Eagles have just one player from the active roster on their COVID list: Andre Chachere. They have four practice squad members on the list: Johnson, James, John Hightower and Noah Togiai.

Earlier this week, the Eagles have several players from their roster on their COVID list but the Eagles have gotten most of them back.

One player they got back, Shaun Bradley, is now ruled out anyway. Bradley avoided major injury but hurt his shoulder in a fender bender on Saturday morning and has been ruled out for precautionary reasons.

