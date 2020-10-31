Eagles to activate Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor and Jason Peters for Cowboys game

Eagles to activate several key players off IR in time for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have a battle to stay in first place in the NFC East on Sunday night and they’re getting healthy at just the right time. Here comes that offensive boost they’ve been waiting for.

On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles will activate several key players, according to league sources. That means Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor and Jason Peters will all play against the Cowboys.

In fact, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, all five players on IR who were practicing this week will be activated:

Jalen Reagor (thumb)

Dallas Goedert (ankle)

Jason Peters (foot)

T.J. Edwards (hamstring)

Rudy Ford (hamstring)

The Eagles created four roster spots during the week by putting four players — DeSean Jackson, Hassan Ridgeway, Nate Gerry and Genard Avery — on IR. So they will need to create one more roster spot.

Reagor, the Eagles’ first-round pick, hasn’t played since Week 2 when he tore the UCL in his thumb against the Rams. The Eagles have missed him during his time off but have gotten contributions from Travis Fulgham and John Hightower in his absence. Now, the Eagles will have a pretty formidable receiving corps with those three and Greg Ward.

“It’s exciting,” Reagor said on Friday. “When you have a receiving corps like we have, the sky is the limit. I mean, I haven’t been pretty fortunate with these injuries but whenever I get back, you’re just adding pieces. And like I said, getting Dallas (Goedert) back and when we’re able to get Miles (Sanders) back and [Jason Peters], the sky’s the limit.”

Initially, Reagor wasn’t expected to return until after the bye week, but he has recovered quicker yet again. On Friday, he said it’s “all mental.”

Goedert hasn’t played since suffering a high ankle sprain and a fracture in his tibia. So he has missed four games and since he went out, the Eagles have also lost Zach Ertz too. Richard Rodgers played well as TE1 last week, but getting Goedert back will certainly help the offense.

“When you're on IR, you're out of the building for a while, so it's been good to see those guys,” Goedert said. “It’s just been a blast to be back. For Sunday, we're still just day by day. I got to go out there, ran some routes with Carson today, but we're still taking it slow, making sure everything's the way it's supposed to be.”

Earlier this week, Goedert said practice would dictate when he’d return. He would need to make sure he could hold blocks and run routes well. Apparently, he passed the tests.

And this will be Peters’ first action since that Cincinnati game as well. The 38-year-old is expected to start at left tackle and Lane Johnson is expected to start at right tackle. That means fan favorite Jordan Mailata is heading to the bench but will be the backup swing tackle against the Cowboys.

Having Edwards and Ford back will help as well. Edwards will play immediately on defense, especially with Gerry on IR. And Ford will help special teams, returning to his position as the top gunner on the punt team.

