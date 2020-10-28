Eagles activate Dallas Goedert’s 21-day practice window

Dallas Goedert 1 big step closer to return from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2020 season hasn’t gone to plan but the Eagles are in first place in the division and are starting to get healthy.

The Eagles on Wednesday morning activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert, the first important step to his returning to game action. Goedert has been on IR with a fractured ankle since Sept. 29.

The Eagles earlier in the week activated the practice windows for four other players on IR. So they will have five players still on IR practicing this week as they prepare to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football:

TE Dallas Goedert (ankle)

WR Jalen Reagor (thumb)

T Jason Peters (foot)

S Rudy Ford (hamstring)

LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring)

While there’s no guarantee any of these guys play on Sunday, chances are at least one or a couple of them will return. The Eagles had a mini practice earlier in the week but will get in their normal three days today, tomorrow and Friday.

These players will remain on IR until a decision is made. Within three weeks, the Eagles will have to decide whether to activate them or put them on IR for the rest of the season.

There appears to be some good news on the Reagor front:

I’m told so far so good for Jalen Reagor trying to return Sunday night vs Cowboys 👍🏼



I’m told he has looked great in practice and his thumb feels good and if there’s no setbacks, needs to be cleared by doctor Thursday 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/2J1yysoq7h — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 28, 2020

Getting Goedert back would be huge too, especially with fellow tight end Zach Ertz out. Ertz was placed on IR with his own ankle injury on Oct. 22, so he’s out until at least Week 12 and possibly longer.

Before his injury, Goedert played three games and had 13 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown. In Week 1, he had the best performance of his career, catching eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against Washington.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube