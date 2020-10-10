The Eagles announced a series of moves on Saturday that will result in five new faces on the roster for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

They have activated cornerback Craig James and wide receiver Quez Watkins from injured reserve and signed defensive back Grayland Arnold to their 53-man roster. They also promoted tight end Jason Croom and defensive back Elijah Riley from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Those two players will revert to the practice squad after the contest.

James hurt his thigh while playing on special teams in the season-opening loss to Washington. Watkins is set to make his NFL debut as the sixth-round pick opened the regular season on the list due to an upper-body injury.

Arnold has played in the last two games as a temporary call-up, Croom played 15 games for the Bills two years ago and Riley has never appeared in a regular season game.

Eagles activate Craig James, Quez Watkins from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk