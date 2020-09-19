Eagles activate CB Trevor Williams from practice squad for Rams game

Eagles activate practice squad CB for Rams game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon elevated veteran cornerback Trevor Williams from the practice squad for the Rams game.

Williams, 27, is being brought up because the Eagles have a shortage of cornerbacks right now after the injury to Craig James. Williams has played in 39 career games and has 27 starts under his belt. The Penn State product has played for the Chargers and Cardinals.

In the first two weeks of the season, Williams has been one of the Eagles’ four protected practice squad players.

This season, teams are allowed to elevate up to two players each week, giving them 55-man rosters heading into game days. They can basically give safe passage for these players to and from the active roster without exposing them to waivers. But they can do it just twice per player.

Last week, the Eagles elevated OG Sua Opeta and DT T.Y. McGill. Earlier this week, Opeta was signed to the active roster and since Javon Hargrave is making his 2020 debut, the Eagles don’t need an extra defensive tackle.

Including Williams, the Eagles have five corners going into Sunday: Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Williams.