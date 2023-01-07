Eagles activate C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn

The Eagles will have safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn available for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Both players were activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Gardner-Johnson has been out with a lacerated kidney and Quinn has been recovering from knee surgery.

The Eagles also signed punter Brett Kern to the active roster from the practice squad. Kern was out of temporary elevations. He has been playing in place of the injured Arryn Siposs.

Guard Sua Opeta was waived on Friday to open one roster spot. Linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist) and defensive end Janarius Robinson (ankle) went on injured reserve to create the other two spaces on Saturday.

The Eagles also hope to have quarterback Jalen Hurts back. He’s listed as questionable with a sprained shoulder, but head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that he is trending in the right direction.

