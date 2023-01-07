Eagles activate C.J. Gardner-Johnson in flurry of roster moves

Eagles activate Gardner-Johnson in flurry of roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles activated NFL interception leader C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Injured Reserve Saturday as part of a flurry of roster moves in advance of their pivotal game against the Giants Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson has missed the last five games after suffering a lacerated kidney during the Eagles’ win over the Packers on Nov. 27. Despite that, he’s still tied for the NFL interception lead with six. With at least one INT in consecutive games against the Cards, Cowboys, Steelers, Texans and Commanders, he set a franchise record with an INT in five straight games, just one shy of the NFL record. He was placed on IR on Dec. 3.

The Eagles acquired the 25-year-old Gardner-Johnson after training camp from the Saints and he established himself as an elite playmaker from the get-go, despite playing in his first game just 11 days after the trade.

His six interceptions are most by an Eagle since Brandon Boykin had six in 2013, the most by an Eagles safety since Greg Jackson had seven in 1994 and match the most by an Eagles safety since Terry Hoage had eight in 1988.

With Gardner-Johnson back and slot corner Avonte Maddox still on IR with a foot injury, the Eagles have the option of keeping CJGJ at safety and Josiah Scott in the slot or moving CJGJ to the slot and keeping undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship at safety.

The Eagles also activated defensive end Robert Quinn, the former Bears Pro Bowler acquired just before the trade deadline. Quinn had 18 ½ sacks last year and has one this year. The biggest one-year drop in sacks in NFL history by someone playing at least 10 games is 14 ½ by Justin Houston of the Chiefs, who went from 22 in 2014 to 7 ½ in 2015. Quinn did not have a sack in five games after joining the Eagles before going on IR on Dec. 6.

The Eagles opened up the 21-day practice windows for Gardner-Johnson and Quinn as well as offensive lineman Brett Toth on Wednesday. That allows them to practice for up to 21 days before the Eagles must either activate them or place them on season-ending Injured Reserve. Toth remains on Injured Reserve.

Story continues

The Eagles also signed punter Brett Kern to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They had used up his three game-day elevations and don’t have another punter.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Eagles released offensive lineman Sua Opeta on Friday and placed two players on IR on Saturday — linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist) and defensive end Janarius Robinson (ankle).

Bradley, a second-year player from Rancocas Valley High School and Temple, has played 314 snaps on special teams this year, third-most on the roster behind Zech McPhearson (340) and Nakobe Dean (320). He hasn’t played any snaps on defense.

Robinson, originally the Vikings’ 4th-round pick last year, has been inactive or on since the Eagles acquired him after Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube