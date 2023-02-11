Eagles activate Arryn Siposs, elevate Greg Ward and Anthony Harris

Eagles make their roster moves before Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHOENIX — The Eagles have made their final roster moves before Super Bowl LVII.

On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs off IR and elevated safety Anthony Harris and receiver/return man Greg Ward Jr. for the big game against the Chiefs.

Expect Siposs to punt in the Super Bowl after being activated. Anthony Harris has been elevated the last couple games but has not played.

The Ward elevation, meanwhile, is an interesting one because of his history as a punt returner. The Eagles’ normal punt returner Britain Covey is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He popped up on the injury report on Thursday.

Siposs, 30, had been on IR since he suffered an ankle injury against the Giants on Dec. 11.

The Eagles activated Siposs’s 21-day practice window after the NFC Championship Game. The week before the Eagles left for Arizona, the punter said he was ready to return and said he even could have played against the 49ers but the Eagles elected to roll with 14-year veteran Brett Kern for that one.

“Feeling good. Feeling really good,” Siposs said to NBC Sports Philadelphia earlier this month. “Ready to go, which is great. If the opportunity arises, that would be fantastic. But it’s good to be back out there with the guys and get to do my thing for a couple weeks. And we’ll see how it goes.”

While it might not seem like a big deal — heck, the Eagles are hoping they don’t have to punt too much in the Super Bowl — Siposs was better than Kern this season:

Siposs: (13 games) 45.6 average, 39.5 net average, 16 inside 20

Kern: (6 games) 42.2 average, 37.7 net average, 4 inside the 20

Siposs has been in Arizona with the Eagles all week and has been practicing. He just hasn’t been on the active roster.

The whole time, he was just holding out hope that he’d be able to return this season.

“I’m going out there to prepare to play and that’s all there is to it,” Siposs said last week. “Whatever happens, happens. It’s a great opportunity to go out there and be able to do my thing.”

When the Eagles played in Super Bowl LII, Donnie Jones punted just once for 41 yards.

