Eagles activate Andrew Adams, waive Nate Meadors

The Eagles made a couple of moves in the secondary on Wednesday.

Safety Andrew Adams has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Cornerback Nate Meadors was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Adams became one of the few Buccaneers free agents to leave the team when he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason. He played in every game for Tampa in a reserve role last season and spent the last three seasons with the NFC South club.

His return to practice gives the Eagles another safety to work with while Rodney McLeod remains on the physically unable to perform list.

