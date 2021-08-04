Eagles activate S Andrew Adams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles just activated safety Andrew Adams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list just moments before Wednesday’s practice.

Adams is entering his sixth year in the NFL and he spent his last three years in Tampa Bay, where he was a special team’s ace during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV-winning season. In 2020, Adams played in all 16 regular-season games and was on the field for the fourth-most special team’s snaps.

