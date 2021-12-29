Eagles activate 4 players off the COVID-19 list ahead of matchup at Washington

With the Eagles heading into an important Week 17 matchup against the Washington Football Team, the team announced that four key players have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Philadelphia still has five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive end Derek Barnett, linebacker Shaun Bradley, defensive back Andre Chachere, wide receiver John Hightower (practice squad), and tight end Noah Togiai (practice squad).

The team will announce its first injury report later today.

Le'Raven Clark

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

A reserve tackle, Clark missed Sunday’s game against the Giants and could be inactive this week.

Andre Dillard

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ backup left tackle missed the games against Washington and New York while on the list and hasn’t played since Jordan Mailata returned to the lineup six weeks ago.

Tarron Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson has been improving on a weekly basis, and the NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols allowed for the rookie to come off the list in just two days.

Jackson played a career-high 36 snaps in the win over the Giants.

Story continues

Ryan Kerrigan

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

After missing the win over the Giants, Kerrigan returns in time to face his former team.

1

1