Eagles activate the 21-day practice window for OL Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott

Roster Moves: Eagles have released TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad and placed G Isaac Seumalo and S K’Von Wallace on Reserve/Injured. The team has also started the 21-day practice period for T/G Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott. pic.twitter.com/7OucrNMywI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2021

After releasing tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad and placing Isaac Seumalo and K’Von Wallace on Reserve/Injured list, Philadelphia announced that the team has opened the 21-day practice period for T/G Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott.

Driscoll should help alleviate the frustration of losses to both starting guards in Seumalo and Brandon Brooks.

Scott could add depth at cornerback and special teams.

List

Eagles to place LG Isaac Seumalo, SS K'Von Wallace on Injured Reserve

Related