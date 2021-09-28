Eagles activate the 21-day practice window for OL Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Roster Moves: Eagles have released TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad and placed G Isaac Seumalo and S K’Von Wallace on Reserve/Injured.
The team has also started the 21-day practice period for T/G Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott. pic.twitter.com/7OucrNMywI
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2021
After releasing tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad and placing Isaac Seumalo and K’Von Wallace on Reserve/Injured list, Philadelphia announced that the team has opened the 21-day practice period for T/G Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott.
Driscoll should help alleviate the frustration of losses to both starting guards in Seumalo and Brandon Brooks.
Scott could add depth at cornerback and special teams.
List
Eagles to place LG Isaac Seumalo, SS K'Von Wallace on Injured Reserve
Related
Should the Eagles have interest in LB Jamie Collins after his release from the Lions?
Eagles release TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad
Eagles made history with the inept rushing attack in Monday night loss to the Cowboys
Eagles LG Isaac Seumalo to miss the remainder of the season with Lisfranc injury