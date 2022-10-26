Eagles activate the 21-day practice window for TE Tyree Jackson

Eagles have have activated a 21-day practice window for TE Tyree Jackson. pic.twitter.com/lYaiSknaSv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 26, 2022

The Eagles’ offense is about to get even more explosive, as the team announced that tight end Tyree Jackson had his 21-day practice window activated.

Jackson was placed on the team’s Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on August 23rd during Training Camp. Jackson can now be placed on the active roster at any point, but the team would have to make a corresponding roster move to create a spot for him.

The former Buffalo Bulls quarterback transitioned to tight end and played 171 offensive snaps, catching three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in the final game of the regular season against Dallas in January.

List

Eagles vs. Steelers: 5 matchups to watch on defense

List

How the Eagles and Steelers stack up for Week 8

List

2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions for the Eagles after the bye

Related

Announcers set for Eagles vs. Steelers Week 8 matchup Eagles sign WR Greg Ward to the practice squad Eagles schedule news: Colts plan to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season Eagles trio set to release 'A Philly Special Christmas' album

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire