Eagles activate the 21-day practice window for TE Tyree Jackson
Eagles have have activated a 21-day practice window for TE Tyree Jackson. pic.twitter.com/lYaiSknaSv
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 26, 2022
The Eagles’ offense is about to get even more explosive, as the team announced that tight end Tyree Jackson had his 21-day practice window activated.
Jackson was placed on the team’s Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on August 23rd during Training Camp. Jackson can now be placed on the active roster at any point, but the team would have to make a corresponding roster move to create a spot for him.
The former Buffalo Bulls quarterback transitioned to tight end and played 171 offensive snaps, catching three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in the final game of the regular season against Dallas in January.
