Eagles activate the 21-day practice window for TE Tyree Jackson

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles’ offense is about to get even more explosive, as the team announced that tight end Tyree Jackson had his 21-day practice window activated.

Jackson was placed on the team’s Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on August 23rd during Training Camp. Jackson can now be placed on the active roster at any point, but the team would have to make a corresponding roster move to create a spot for him.

The former Buffalo Bulls quarterback transitioned to tight end and played 171 offensive snaps, catching three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in the final game of the regular season against Dallas in January.

