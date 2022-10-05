Eagles activate 21-day practice window for left tackle Andre Dillard

Eagles have signed K Cameron Dicker to the practice squad and have activated a 21-day practice window for T Andre Dillard. pic.twitter.com/ZCCXqb0Va7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 5, 2022

The Eagles could be without Jordan Mailata on Sunday, but reinforcements could be on the menu as Andre Dillard had his 21-day practice window activated.

Dillard was placed on Injured Reserve on September 6 with a forearm injury.

With Dillard sidelined, Jack Driscoll was the backup left tackle and played 76 snaps following Jordan Mailata’s shoulder injury Sunday against Jacksonville.

