Eagles activate 21-day practice window for left tackle Andre Dillard
Eagles have signed K Cameron Dicker to the practice squad and have activated a 21-day practice window for T Andre Dillard. pic.twitter.com/ZCCXqb0Va7
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 5, 2022
The Eagles could be without Jordan Mailata on Sunday, but reinforcements could be on the menu as Andre Dillard had his 21-day practice window activated.
Dillard was placed on Injured Reserve on September 6 with a forearm injury.
With Dillard sidelined, Jack Driscoll was the backup left tackle and played 76 snaps following Jordan Mailata’s shoulder injury Sunday against Jacksonville.
