Eagles activate 21-day practice windows for Edwards, Ford, Peters, and Reagor





The Eagles are set to get even more reinforcements back and a short time ago, the team announced that they have activated the 21-day practice windows for LB T.J. Edwards, S Rudy Ford, T Jason Peters, and WR Jalen Reagor.

Peters went on injured reserve with a foot injury just before the 49ers game. Jordan Mailata has started at left tackle in each of the past four contests.

Reagor suffered a thumb injury in the Week 2 Rams game and with DeSean Jackson likely to go on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury, Reagor is returning at a perfect time. Reagor has five catches for 96 yards, including a 55-yard reception in Week 1.

T.J. Edwards suffered a hamstring injury in the win over the 49ers.