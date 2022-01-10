Eagles activate 11 players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of wild card matchup vs. Bucs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Roster Moves: Eagles have activated LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton, and TE Jack Stoll from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/0vshdCGQO8
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2022
The Eagles are getting reinforcements back for Sunday’s postseason matchup against the Buccaneers on FOX.
Veteran linebacker Genard Avery, star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety Marcus Epps, tight end Dallas Goedert, right guard Nate Herbig, running back Jordan Howard, star center Jason Kelce, slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, safety Rodney McLeod, running back Boston Scott, linebacker Alex Singleton, and reserve tight end Jack Stoll were all activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Jason Kelce came off the list over the weekend to keep his consecutive games played streak going.
Here are four takeaways from the moves.
1. Eagles running back at full strength
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
With Miles Sanders hopeful to return, Jordan Howard activated, along with Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell’s dual-threat abilities, Philadelphia will be at full strength against the Bucs’ top-rated defense.
2. Bye week for Fletcher Cox
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Eagles defensive star has earned the extra rest and landing on the COVID-19 list allowed Cox to refresh while energizing himself for a monster matchup.
3. Eagles best safety returns
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas took advantage of the Philadelphia secondary on Saturday night and the best safety on the roster returns to bring his hard-hitting, game-changing abilities back to the position.
4. Goedert back
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
With Tyree Jackson suffering an ACL injury, Philadelphia badly needed Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll to return to the lineup.
1
1