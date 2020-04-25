Eagles acquire WR Goodwin from 49ers, Philadelphia in rare trade with Dallas

The Philadelphia Eagles boosted their receiver stocks by acquiring veteran Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco had confirmed wide receiver Goodwin was on the trading block prior to the NFL Draft, while Philadelphia's needs at receiver were well documented.

So, the Eagles and last season's Super Bowl runners-up the 49ers struck a deal on Saturday.

The Eagles – who selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round of the draft – sent the 190th pick to the 49ers in exchange for speedster Goodwin and the 120th selection.

Goodwin had 12 receptions for 186 yards in nine games last season before landing on Injured Reserve and missing San Francisco's run to the NFL Super Bowl.

A third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2013, Goodwin signed as a free agent with the 49ers in March 2017 after spending his first four years in Buffalo.

The 2017 season ended up being the best of Goodwin's seven-year career, as the 29-year-old finished with personal bests of 56 receptions and 962 yards.

Meanwhile, the Eagles and NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys were involved in a rare trade on the third and final day of the NFL Draft.

For the first time since 2010, Philadelphia and Dallas made a draft-day trade after the Cowboys gave up a 2021 fifth-round pick and this year's 164th selection for the Eagles' 146th spot.

It allowed the Cowboys – who narrowly lost out to the Eagles for a spot in the playoffs last season – to draft Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz.