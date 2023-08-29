Eagles acquire TE Albert Okwuegbunam from Broncos for a late-round pick

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are always looking to add talent, and the team has acquired Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 draft from the Broncos for a late-round pick.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, Okwuegbunam tore his ACL as a rookie.

He returned to play in 14 games in 2021 and caught 33 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, Okwuegbunam played in only eight games in 2022, catching ten passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire