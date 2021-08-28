Eagles acquire QB Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars for sixth-round pick

More on the #Eagles trade for Gardner Minshew: Philly already has Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco, and Minshew will begin and learn as the No. 3. The #Eagles love to collect and develop talent at the most important position and this is a great example of it. https://t.co/LRXTcIc3lS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2021

In a move that will likely bring more attention to the quarterback position, the Eagles have traded a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Gardner Minshew.

According to Ian Rapoport, the 6th round pick can become a fifth-round pick for the Jaguars if Minshew plays 50% of the snaps in Philadelphia for three games.

The Eagles love to develop quarterbacks and Howie Roseman once again has a developmental prospect to work with.

