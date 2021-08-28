Eagles acquire QB Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In a move that will likely bring more attention to the quarterback position, the Eagles have traded a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Gardner Minshew.

According to Ian Rapoport, the 6th round pick can become a fifth-round pick for the Jaguars if Minshew plays 50% of the snaps in Philadelphia for three games.

The Eagles love to develop quarterbacks and Howie Roseman once again has a developmental prospect to work with.

