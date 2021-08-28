Eagles acquire QB Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars for sixth-round pick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
More on the #Eagles trade for Gardner Minshew: Philly already has Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco, and Minshew will begin and learn as the No. 3. The #Eagles love to collect and develop talent at the most important position and this is a great example of it. https://t.co/LRXTcIc3lS
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2021
In a move that will likely bring more attention to the quarterback position, the Eagles have traded a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Gardner Minshew.
According to Ian Rapoport, the 6th round pick can become a fifth-round pick for the Jaguars if Minshew plays 50% of the snaps in Philadelphia for three games.
The Eagles love to develop quarterbacks and Howie Roseman once again has a developmental prospect to work with.
Related
Eagles finish the preseason 0-2-1 after a 31-31 tie vs. Jets
Watch: Eagles' WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside leaps over Jets' DB for 42-yard catch and run TD
Watch: Eagles RB Boston Scott puts Jets J.T. Hassell on skates with a nasty juke move