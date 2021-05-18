Eagles acquire Josiah Scott in trade with Jaguars

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuben Frank
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eagles trade for former 4th-round cornerback originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles moved to bolster their under-manned secondary Tuesday, trading a fringe player and a 2023 draft pick for a 22-year-old cornerback who was a 4th-round pick just a year ago.

The Eagles shipped cornerback Jameson Houston and a 6th-round pick in 2023 for cornerback Josiah Scott.

Scott was the Jaguars’ 4th-round pick last year but played in only six games, getting 80 snaps on defense (and none on special teams).

At 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Scott is likely best-suited to the slot, which isn’t where the Eagles have their most pressing need. But he does add depth to a cornerback position that has only two established pros — Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox.

And Maddox has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency in his three seasons. The Eagles began last season with Maddox at outside corner, but he struggled in eight starts before getting hurt. He’s also unsigned beyond 2021.

Houston, undrafted out of Baylor, played in three games last year as the Eagles dealt with constant cornerback injuries. He played 22 reps on defense and 22 on special teams. Houston began the season with brief stints with the Browns and Panthers.

In addition to Slay, Maddox and Scott, the Eagles’ only other cornerbacks are Craig James, Lavert Hill, Michael Jacquet and rookie 4th-round pick Zech McPhearson. James is going into his fourth season but has only 83 career defensive snaps and is essentially a special teamer.

Scott played  at Michigan State, where he had six interceptions, including three in 2019.

The Eagles also re-signed 25-year-old offensive tackle Casey Tucker, who was in training camp with the Eagles last year and then spent a couple weeks at the end of the season on the practice squad. Tucker participated in Eagles rookie camp over the weekend on a tryout basis.

After signing Tucker, the Eagles have one open spot on their 90-man roster.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Jaguars waive RB Ryquell Armstead

    After spending the 2020 season on COVID-19/reserve, the Jags have waived RB Ryquell Armstead.

  • Free-agent DB tricked by person imitating Falcons DC Dean Pees

    For small-school prospects, especially those who go undrafted, NFL opportunities are few and far between.

  • 2022 Navy-Notre Dame game to be played at M&T Bank Stadium

    The 95th meeting between the two storied programs will take place at the Ravens' home stadium.

  • Chiefs to sign Maine CB Manny Patterson following rookie minicamp tryout

    Another rookie minicamp tryout is joining the Kansas City Chiefs, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

  • Contract details of Tutu Atwell’s rookie deal with Rams

    Tutu Atwell's four-year contract comes with a $1.657 million signing bonus.

  • Patriots signing ex-Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond, per agent

    The New England Patriots are bolstering their interior offensive line by signing veteran guard Alex Redmond, according to his agent.

  • Jaguars trade Josiah Scott to Eagles for Jameson Houston and sixth-round pick

    Veteran cornerbacks Josiah Scott and Jameson Houston are trading places. The Jaguars are trading Scott to the Eagles in exchange for Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Scott was a 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the Jaguars who played in six games as a rookie. Houston was an undrafted [more]

  • Alabama Crimson Tide: Weekly recruiting thoughts

    Maryland DE Dani Dennis-Sutton will visit Alabama in June. Rivals.com Will Alabama add another running back in 2020? Five-star LB sets return visit to Alabama The No.1 player in Maryland is high ...

  • Latest USA TODAY Sports 2021 college football Top 25

    Which NCAA teams made the latest rankings?

  • Pete Carroll explains why Seahawks didn't restructure Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner deals

    Now we know...

  • Where Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sits in PFF’s 2021 QB rankings

    Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts lands at No. 31 in PFF's 2021 NFL quarterback rankings

  • Former Austin Peay DB Juantarius Bryant thought he had a Falcons tryout. It was a hoax

    After texting with someone he thought was Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Juantarius Bryant was turned away from the team's facility this week. He was the victim of a hoax.

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

    Charles Oliveira is a UFC champion. The Brazilian veteran knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round in a fight that had momentum swing like a pendulum. Oliveira appeared to have Chandler completely compromised early in the first round as he took his back and searched for chokes before Chandler immediately transitioned into an advantageous ground position. Once they went to the feet Chandler dropped Oliveira with a heavy punch and followed up with strikes on the ground. It actually looked like the fight was seconds from being stopped, but Oliveira recovered and maintained until the end of the first round. With all of the momentum behind Chandler, nobody could predict the beginning of the second round to play out the way that it did. Oliveira almost instantly dropped Chandler with a vicious left hook and Chandler attempted to evade and manage. He got out of Oliveira’s reach and ran away from Oliveira, but the new champion stalked Chandler and dropped him with another shot and followed up with decisive shots that made the ref call the fight 19 seconds into the second round. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. UFC 262 results: Beneil Dariush gets unanimous decision nod against Tony Ferguson Beneil Dariush scooped arguably the most important victory in his UFC career as he defeated Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush outstruck Ferguson on the feet as he frequently connected with strikes. However the majority of Dariush’s success came from the grappling department. Despite several moments where Ferguson appeared to have Dariush in a compromising position where ‘El Cucuy’ could potentially find a submission, It would not be outlandish to say Dariush dominated Ferguson on the ground. As a result of his co-main event victory, Dariush is sure to be propelled into the title picture, and he’ll most likely debut in the top five when the rankings come out Monday as well. UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza shines with TKO win in slugfest with Shane Burgos Edson Barboza started off UFC 262 with a bang as he put on a wonderful performance that resulted in a TKO win for Barboza. Barboza started the fight off by chopping at Burgos’ legs with vicious leg kicks. He immediately forced Burgos to monitor Barboza’s attacks to the leg which enabled Barboza to frequently and successfully land shots to the body and head. It appeared as if Barboza was wobbling Burgos with shots every combination Barboza threw, but Burgos frequently responded with affirming facial expressions and gestures that indicated he was coherent and able to continue. However in the third round, Barboza hit Burgos with a combination ending in a right hook. Burgos initially reacted as if he absorbed the punches and was able to continue, but bizarrely enough, it was a delayed reaction. Burgos proceeded to stumble backwards, impactfully falling against the cage where Barboza capitalized and hit Burgos with a couple of punches on the ground before the referee stopped the fight. With this victory, Barboza advanced to 2-1 in the featherweight division and is guaranteed to move up in the featherweight rankings after defeating the no. 9 ranked Burgos. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video UFC 262 Results UFC 262 Main Card Results Main Event: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by KO (punches) at 0:19, R2Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos by KO (punches) at 1:15, R3 UFC Vegas 262 Prelim Results Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza by submission (armbar) at 3:59, R1Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy by split decision (29–28, 27–30, 30–27)Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:04, R1Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko by submission (triangle/armbar) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 262 Early Prelim Results Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany by TKO (punches) at 4:51, R2Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano by submission (brabo choke) at 0:59, R2

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Tyson Fury endorses Nick Diaz UFC comeback after training session: ‘Make the fight, Dana’

    Watch Nick Diaz give Tyson Fury some MMA pointers during a closed-door training session in Hollywood, Fla.

  • Soccer-Real sink Granada to keep pressure on Atletico

    GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.

  • Top assists from Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

    Top assists from Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors, 05/14/2021

  • Tennis-Swiatek wins twice in a day to set up Rome final with Pliskova

    Former world number one Pliskova, who won the 2019 edition and finished runner-up to Simona Halep last year after retiring in the final with an injury, reached the final for the third straight year after beating Petra Martic 6-1 3-6 6-2. Swiatek's quarter-final match against two-times champion Elina Svitolina was postponed due to rain on Friday but the 19-year-old made short work of her more experienced opponent with a 6-2 7-5 win to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff.