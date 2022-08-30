Eagles acquire DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the Saints
Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter. pic.twitter.com/k6bxvziA84
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022
The Eagles are a team full of trash talkers, and Howie Roseman just acquired the biggest one in the NFL after trading for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.