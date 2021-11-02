Eagles acquire cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. from Broncos

Eagles acquire CB Kary Vincent Jr. from Broncos at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles acquired rookie cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. from the Broncos Tuesday at the trade deadline in exchange for a 2022 6th-round pick.

Vincent played at LSU, where he had four interceptions in 2019 before opting out last year. The Broncos selected him in the 7th round of this year's draft but he hasn't played in a regular-season game.

The 22-year-old Vincent is the fourth young cornerback the Eagles have acquired since April. They drafted 23-year-old Zech McPhearson in the 4th round out of Texas Tech, claimed 23-year-old Mac McCain off the Broncos' practice squad in September, received 23-year-old Tay Gowan from the Cardinals as part of the Zach Ertz deal and acquired Vincent on Tuesday.

Other corners currently on the roster are starters Darius Slay and Steve Nelson and slot corner Avonte Maddox along with Josiah Scott.

The Eagles will have to make a corresponding move to make room on the roster for Vincent, but they haven't yet announced it.

This is the fourth time in the last five years Roseman has made a trade-deadline deal to acquire a player. In 2017, he traded a 4th-round pick to the Dolphins for Jay Ajayi, in 2018 he shipped a 3rd-round pick to the Lions for Golden Tate and in 2019 he sent a 4th-round pick to the Browns for Genard Avery.

The Eagles now have 10 picks in next year's draft, including the likely three 1st-rounders (their own, the Dolphins' and likely the Colts'), their own picks in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th rounds, three 5th-rounders (their own, Arizona's from the Ertz deal and Washington's from a 2021 draft-day pick swap) and one 6th-rounder -- either their own or Bucs' via the Jets from the Joe Flacco deal. It's not clear which 6th-round pick the Eagles sent to Denver.

Vincent starred in football and track at Port Arthur High School near Houston. In high school, he ran 21.01 for 200 meters in 2017. That earned him a No. 5 national ranking.

He also ran track at LSU, running 10.07 and 20.71 for the Tigers. He ran on LSU's 400-meter relay team that placed 8th at the 2017 NCAA Championships in Eugene.

