Eagles acquire Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from Saints for a fifth and sixth round pick

Full trade terms: 🏈Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025. 🏈Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

The Eagles acquired their new safety, trading for trashing talking Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

The trade compensation has been announced, and Philadelphia is trading a 2023 fifth-round pick and the sixth-round pick acquired from the Seahawks in the J.J. Arcega-Whiteside trade in 2024 for the defensive back and a future seventh-round pick.

To create an opening for the versatile defender, Philadelphia released Anthony Harris, pairing Gardner-Johnson with Marcus Epps at deep safety.

Combined with the cornerback trio of Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, and James Bradberry, the Eagles are now primed to be one of the favorites in the competitive NFC East.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire